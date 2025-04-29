Left Menu

India on US 'Priority Watch List' Again: IP Protection Concerns Persist

The United States has again listed India on its 'Priority Watch List,' citing ongoing challenges in intellectual property (IP) rights protection and enforcement. The USTR's 2025 Special 301 report highlights issues such as patent revocations and lengthy waiting periods for patent grants, despite India's efforts to strengthen its IP regime.

Updated: 29-04-2025 16:12 IST
  • India

On Tuesday, the United States reaffirmed India's position on its 'Priority Watch List,' emphasizing that India remains a particularly challenging major economy concerning intellectual property (IP) rights protection and enforcement.

The U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) 2025 Special 301 report underscored India's inconsistent progress in IP protection over the past year. Despite efforts to enhance its IP framework and increased engagement with the U.S., India still faces persistent, longstanding IP issues.

Patent issues remain a key concern, with potential threats of patent revocations and procedural challenges under the Indian Patents Act affecting various sectors. The report notes long waiting periods for patent grants, excessive reporting requirements, and vague interpretations of patent laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

