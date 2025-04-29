Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi Vindicated in CWG Case

Congress workers gathered to celebrate outside former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi's home following a Delhi court's acceptance of the Enforcement Directorate's closure report, effectively clearing him in a long-standing money laundering case. The charges were connected to allegations of corruption during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The court's decision brings an end to the 13-year-old case against Kalmadi, who was the head of the 2010 CWG organizing committee. Also cleared were then secretary-general Lalit Bhanot and others, marking a significant conclusion to a case that saw massive political controversy and scrutiny.

Supporters expressed relief over the outcome, asserting that the lack of credible evidence confirmed Kalmadi's innocence. Although cleared, the ordeal has taken a toll on Kalmadi's political career. A close aide noted Kalmadi is currently dealing with health issues that restrict his mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)