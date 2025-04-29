Left Menu

Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi Vindicated in CWG Case

Congress workers celebrated outside Suresh Kalmadi's residence after a court cleared him in a 13-year-old money laundering case linked to the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The court accepted the ED's closure report, vindicating Kalmadi and others from allegations of corruption and misconduct in the games' contract processes.

Congress workers gathered to celebrate outside former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi's home following a Delhi court's acceptance of the Enforcement Directorate's closure report, effectively clearing him in a long-standing money laundering case. The charges were connected to allegations of corruption during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The court's decision brings an end to the 13-year-old case against Kalmadi, who was the head of the 2010 CWG organizing committee. Also cleared were then secretary-general Lalit Bhanot and others, marking a significant conclusion to a case that saw massive political controversy and scrutiny.

Supporters expressed relief over the outcome, asserting that the lack of credible evidence confirmed Kalmadi's innocence. Although cleared, the ordeal has taken a toll on Kalmadi's political career. A close aide noted Kalmadi is currently dealing with health issues that restrict his mobility.

