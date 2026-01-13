Fadnavis Hits Back at Ajit Pawar's Corruption Allegations Amid Political Rift in Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis counters Ajit Pawar's corruption claims. Disputing NCP's allegations, Fadnavis criticizes the break from a 'friendly contest' agreement. Amidst internal rifts, municipal elections are set for January 15, spotlighting fractured alliances involving BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.
In a robust defense against corruption allegations from NCP chief Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the breach of an agreed 'friendly contest' in Pune municipal polls. Addressing the media in Pune, Fadnavis highlighted a pact among Mahayuti parties to avoid personal attacks, a commitment he claims Pawar has broken.
Ajit Pawar, also Pune's guardian minister, spotlighted unresolved bills totaling Rs 4,000 crore within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and instances of inflated costs, including a road project initially pegged at Rs 70 lakh, ballooning to Rs 7 crore. Fadnavis remained firm, stating, 'I stand by my commitments,' and criticized Pawar's departure from alliance understandings.
Touching on election alliances, Fadnavis noted Ajit Pawar as an opponent only in Pune, signaling stable relationships elsewhere. Addressing rumors of an NCP faction merger, he downplayed speculation, emphasizing no concrete developments. Additionally, Fadnavis attacked Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of policies threatening the Marathi language, and criticized his induction of corporators into Shiv Sena.
