High-Level Security Meeting Follows Pahalgam Attack: India's Stern Response

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan convened a crucial high-level meeting. Attendees included the chiefs of India's paramilitary forces and senior security officers, sources revealed.

This meeting, following the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, came amid heightened tensions. Notable attendees were DG of Border Security Force Daljit Singh Chaudhary, DG of National Security Guard Brighu Srinivasan, and DG of the Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, alongside other senior officials.

In response to the attacks, India has halted the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and mandated Pakistanis to exit the country by April 29, sparing only those with long-term and diplomatic visas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to pursue those accountable for the carnage, stepping up measures against terrorism with full support across party lines.

