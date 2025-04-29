Tensions Rise in Ukraine's Sumy Region: Buffer Zone Battle

Russian forces are engaged in efforts to create a 'buffer zone' in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, yet have not achieved significant progress, according to the region's governor.

The ongoing conflict has left four border villages in a precarious 'grey zone,' with continued skirmishes preventing any definitive claim by the Russian forces, governor Oleh Hryhorov clarified on the Telegram platform.

Hryhorov emphasized that these settlements remain outside of Russian control, contradicting claims of any territorial gain by the invading forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)