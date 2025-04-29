Tensions Rise in Ukraine's Sumy Region: Buffer Zone Battle
Russian forces are attempting to establish a buffer zone in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region but have faced significant challenges, according to the regional governor. Fighting continues in four border villages, which remain contested areas rather than Russian-controlled territories, as clarified by Oleh Hryhorov.
Russian forces are engaged in efforts to create a 'buffer zone' in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, yet have not achieved significant progress, according to the region's governor.
The ongoing conflict has left four border villages in a precarious 'grey zone,' with continued skirmishes preventing any definitive claim by the Russian forces, governor Oleh Hryhorov clarified on the Telegram platform.
Hryhorov emphasized that these settlements remain outside of Russian control, contradicting claims of any territorial gain by the invading forces.
