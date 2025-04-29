Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Ukraine's Sumy Region: Buffer Zone Battle

Russian forces are attempting to establish a buffer zone in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region but have faced significant challenges, according to the regional governor. Fighting continues in four border villages, which remain contested areas rather than Russian-controlled territories, as clarified by Oleh Hryhorov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:39 IST
Tensions Rise in Ukraine's Sumy Region: Buffer Zone Battle

Russian forces are engaged in efforts to create a 'buffer zone' in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, yet have not achieved significant progress, according to the region's governor.

The ongoing conflict has left four border villages in a precarious 'grey zone,' with continued skirmishes preventing any definitive claim by the Russian forces, governor Oleh Hryhorov clarified on the Telegram platform.

Hryhorov emphasized that these settlements remain outside of Russian control, contradicting claims of any territorial gain by the invading forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Multi-agent LLM framework tackles high drug development failure rates

Without major advances, conversational AI risks falling short of human-level intelligence

Fighting Food insecurity: AI could be the game-changer food banks desperately need

AI surges as dominant force in ocean waste tracking and management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025