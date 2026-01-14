Left Menu

Sudan's Unyielding Struggle: A Call for Peace Amidst Conflict

Efforts towards peace in Sudan continue as Egypt, the UN, and the US urge for a humanitarian truce. The conflict between Sudan's army and paramilitary groups nears three years, escalating into severe humanitarian crises. While negotiations continue, atrocities and civilian displacement persist.

The efforts to secure peace in Sudan were reignited in Cairo, with Egypt, the United Nations, and the United States urging the conflicting parties to establish a nationwide humanitarian truce. This comes as the protracted war between the Sudanese army and rival paramilitary forces nears the three-year mark.

During a news conference, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty underscored Egypt's unwavering stance against the division of Sudan, stressing that Egypt will take necessary measures to uphold Sudan's unity. UN envoy Lamamra highlighted diplomacy as a hopeful route to ending the conflict.

The conflict, marked by atrocities, has thrust Sudan into a disastrous humanitarian crisis. Despite numerous failed peace talks, a regional call for an immediate truce remains. Recent developments saw an increase in humanitarian aid delivery, while clashes continue to displace civilians in troubled regions like Darfur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

