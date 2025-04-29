Left Menu

India's Steely Resolve Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with top defense officials following the Pahalgam terror attack which left 26 civilians dead. Modi has pledged to pursue the terrorists and their supporters, hinting at Pakistan, and emphasized the government's strong stance on national security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-stakes meeting on Tuesday with key figures in India's defense hierarchy, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the chiefs of the country's three military branches.

The meeting follows the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, and has elicited widespread outrage across India. In response, Modi vowed to pursue those responsible and their supporters, suggesting the involvement of Pakistan, known for its history of sponsoring terror attacks in India.

Amid calls for immediate and stern retaliation, India's government has already taken several steps targeting Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. In a related development, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan led a separate high-level discussion with leaders from India's paramilitary forces and security agencies earlier the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

