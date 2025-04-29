India's Steely Resolve Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-stakes meeting on Tuesday with key figures in India's defense hierarchy, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the chiefs of the country's three military branches.

The meeting follows the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, and has elicited widespread outrage across India. In response, Modi vowed to pursue those responsible and their supporters, suggesting the involvement of Pakistan, known for its history of sponsoring terror attacks in India.

Amid calls for immediate and stern retaliation, India's government has already taken several steps targeting Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. In a related development, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan led a separate high-level discussion with leaders from India's paramilitary forces and security agencies earlier the same day.

