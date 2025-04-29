Tragic Ambush: Al Shabaab Strikes Quarry Workers in Kenya

In a harrowing attack in northeastern Kenya, five quarry workers were killed, and two others injured by alleged al Shabaab militants on Tuesday. The attack took place near Bur Abor village in Mandera County during the early morning hours.

The gunmen, suspected to be part of the Somali-based, al Qaeda-linked group, ambushed a minibus carrying workers at around 6 a.m. They demanded phones and ID cards, subsequently shooting the victims fatally while they lay prone on the ground.

Thirteen other individuals managed to escape into the bush, where they were later rescued. Al Shabaab has been actively targeting regions within Kenya, given its proximity and contribution to the African Union's peacekeeping efforts in Somalia.

