Tragic Ambush: Al Shabaab Strikes Quarry Workers in Kenya

Five workers were killed in an attack by suspected al Shabaab militants in northeastern Kenya. The assault, which took place near Bur Abor village in Mandera County, left two additional people injured. Al Shabaab, linked to al Qaeda, often targets regions near the Somali border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:06 IST
In a harrowing attack in northeastern Kenya, five quarry workers were killed, and two others injured by alleged al Shabaab militants on Tuesday. The attack took place near Bur Abor village in Mandera County during the early morning hours.

The gunmen, suspected to be part of the Somali-based, al Qaeda-linked group, ambushed a minibus carrying workers at around 6 a.m. They demanded phones and ID cards, subsequently shooting the victims fatally while they lay prone on the ground.

Thirteen other individuals managed to escape into the bush, where they were later rescued. Al Shabaab has been actively targeting regions within Kenya, given its proximity and contribution to the African Union's peacekeeping efforts in Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

