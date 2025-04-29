Justice Gavai Appointed 52nd Chief Justice of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India, as confirmed by a notification from the law ministry. He is set to take office on May 14, 2025, following the retirement of the current Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The memorandum of procedure entails that Justice Gavai's appointment was recommended by the outgoing CJI, further ratified through powers conferred under Article 124 of the Indian Constitution by the President. With his extensive judicial career, Justice Gavai has cemented his reputation in delivering pivotal verdicts.

Justice Gavai has served on several landmark Constitution benches, notably upholding the abrogation of Article 370, annulling the electoral bonds scheme, and endorsing the 2016 demonetisation. He is currently leading cases central to forest and wildlife protection, showcasing his multifaceted legal expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)