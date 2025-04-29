Ghaziabad Police Promote Polite Protocol

Left Menu

The Ghaziabad Police Commissioner, J Ravinder Goud, introduced guidelines for officers to adopt polite and respectful communication. Officers are urged to use formal language and ensure courteous treatment of complainants, including women and children. Strict adherence to these guidelines is mandated to prevent misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:18 IST
The Ghaziabad Police Commissioner, J Ravinder Goud, has mandated a new set of guidelines aimed at encouraging polite interactions between officers and citizens. This advisory, announced by DCP City Rajesh Kumar on Tuesday, focuses on transforming how police personnel speak with the public.

As of Monday, officers have been instructed to abandon casual forms of address, such as 'tum' or 'tu', in favor of the more respectful 'aap'. Additionally, officers are urged to append 'ji' when referring to individuals by name. This move is part of a broader initiative to register FIRs promptly and ensure respectful engagement.

Furthermore, the guidelines emphasize considerations for women and children, stipulating no women are to be summoned to stations after sunset. Provision for seating, refreshments, and children's treats like toffees and chocolates have been mandated, with any breaches of the advisory strictly prohibited.

