Court Rejects Petition: SHO Faces Charges in Hathras Case

The Allahabad High Court has turned down a petition from suspended station house officer Dinesh Kumar Verma, who sought to quash ongoing criminal proceedings related to the 2020 Hathras gang rape and murder case.

The court criticized Verma's conduct, noting his lack of sensitivity and procedural violations in handling the 19-year-old Dalit woman's case. The Central Bureau of Investigation charged him with dereliction of duty under the Indian Penal Code.

Verma's charges include failing to stop media access, neglecting to provide medical examination for the victim, and coercing the family into hiring transport despite available police vehicles. The court deemed the evidence sufficient to proceed with the case.

