Left Menu

Court Rejects Petition: SHO Faces Charges in Hathras Case

The Allahabad High Court dismissed SHO Dinesh Kumar Verma's plea to quash charges related to the 2020 Hathras case. The court criticized Verma for procedural lapses and insensitivity, referencing his failure to aid the victim. The CBI alleged misconduct, including false entries and neglecting victim care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:34 IST
Court Rejects Petition: SHO Faces Charges in Hathras Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has turned down a petition from suspended station house officer Dinesh Kumar Verma, who sought to quash ongoing criminal proceedings related to the 2020 Hathras gang rape and murder case.

The court criticized Verma's conduct, noting his lack of sensitivity and procedural violations in handling the 19-year-old Dalit woman's case. The Central Bureau of Investigation charged him with dereliction of duty under the Indian Penal Code.

Verma's charges include failing to stop media access, neglecting to provide medical examination for the victim, and coercing the family into hiring transport despite available police vehicles. The court deemed the evidence sufficient to proceed with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025