Police Nab Smugglers with Mephedrone Haul in Indore

In a crackdown on drug trafficking, law enforcement officers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, apprehended four individuals across two operations, recovering mephedrone worth approximately Rs one crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi reported that 154 grams of the substance were discovered with Ahmed Shah and Pappu Saroga on Patthar Godown Road. Shah is a resident of Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, whereas Saroga is from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

In a second bust under a bridge on MR-10 Road, Hariom Jha and Lakshya Singh Rajput were found with 36 grams of the drug. Despite being linked to different regions, the detainees share suspicions of a Rajasthan-linked supply network targeting Indore. The NDPS Act is being leveraged for further inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)