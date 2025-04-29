Police Nab Smugglers with Mephedrone Haul in Indore
In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police arrested four individuals involved in drug trafficking. Authorities seized mephedrone valued at around Rs one crore. Ahmed Shah and Pappu Saroga were caught with 154 grams, while Hariom Jha and Lakshya Singh Rajput held 36 grams. Investigations continue under the NDPS Act.
In a crackdown on drug trafficking, law enforcement officers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, apprehended four individuals across two operations, recovering mephedrone worth approximately Rs one crore.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi reported that 154 grams of the substance were discovered with Ahmed Shah and Pappu Saroga on Patthar Godown Road. Shah is a resident of Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, whereas Saroga is from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.
In a second bust under a bridge on MR-10 Road, Hariom Jha and Lakshya Singh Rajput were found with 36 grams of the drug. Despite being linked to different regions, the detainees share suspicions of a Rajasthan-linked supply network targeting Indore. The NDPS Act is being leveraged for further inquiries.
