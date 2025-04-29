Left Menu

Deportation Dilemma: PoK Residents Fight for Their Rights in J-K

Nine residents from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, now living in Jammu and Kashmir, face deportation despite possessing valid documents. They claim longtime residency and no ties to Pakistan. Among them is Iftikhar Ali, a decorated police constable with a 27-year service record, who has secured a stay order against deportation.

Deportation Dilemma: PoK Residents Fight for Their Rights in J-K
  • India

Nine individuals originally from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region now facing deportation orders from authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are asserting their long-standing residency in the region. These residents, including Iftikhar Ali, a police constable serving for 27 years, highlight their legal documents as proof.

Following notices demanding their return to Pakistan by April 30, these residents argue that such actions are a grave injustice. "We have resided in Salva village since the 1965 Indo-Pak wars," explained Safeed Choudary, emphasizing they possess land records, voter cards, and Aadhar cards to substantiate their claims.

Echoing this sentiment, Iftikhar Ali, currently detained with his family, expressed distress noting their lack of connections in Pakistan. With a court-issued stay order, Ali, supported by his community, confronts the precarious situation threatening to deport him to a region where he lacks familial roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

