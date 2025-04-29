Left Menu

France's New Counter-Narcotics Law Strikes at Heart of Drug Empire

French lawmakers have passed a robust counter-narcotics law to curb the surge in drug-related crimes, primarily fueled by South American cocaine in Europe. The law establishes a national prosecutor's office for organized crime and isolates drug kingpins in prisons. Measures also include expanding the use of cooperating witnesses and confiscating illicit assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:29 IST
In a significant move to combat rising drug-related offenses, French lawmakers on Tuesday gave a nod to a comprehensive counter-narcotics legislation. It arms the state with formidable measures to tackle the increasing influx of South American cocaine into Europe.

The newly ratified law sets up a national prosecutor's office dedicated to battling organized crime. It also ensures the isolation of dangerous kingpins in prison to dismantle their networks and mandates the closure of businesses involved in money laundering. Further, it broadens the use of cooperating witnesses, allowing for the seizure of assets unless owners can prove legality.

Derived from a 2024 Senate report warning of escalating drug violence, the bill faced some controversy, notably excluding a clause for police access to encrypted messaging apps. Centrist lawmaker Sylvain Maillard emphasized the urgent need for tougher legislation to combat the continent-wide issue. Recent attacks on prisons have highlighted the threat posed by organized crime, particularly in response to stricter prison environments for drug barons.

