Strengthening Ties: India and Oman Fortify Maritime Security

Top officials from the Coast Guards of India and Oman gathered in Muscat for a significant high-level meeting focused on enhancing joint efforts for maritime security. The meeting aimed to address emerging challenges in maritime safety and fortify bilateral relations.

This gathering marked the 6th annual summit between the Indian Coast Guard and the Royal Oman Police Coast Guard. The delegations were spearheaded by Director General Paramesh Sivamani of the Indian Coast Guard and Colonel Abdul Aziz Mohammed AlJabri on behalf of Oman.

Throughout the meeting, both countries sought to establish stronger collaborative frameworks and build trust through meaningful dialogues, reinforcing their commitment to safeguarding maritime corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)