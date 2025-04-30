Sectarian Tensions Ignite Deadly Clashes in Syrian Druze Town

In a dramatic escalation of sectarian violence, over a dozen individuals were killed in the majority-Druze town of Jaramana, near Syria's capital, igniting concerns among minority communities. The violence erupted after a voice recording allegedly defaming the Prophet Mohammad sparked outrage among armed Sunni groups.

The deadly confrontation highlights ongoing tensions in Syria, which have intensified following the ascent of Islamist-led rebels, who supplanted Bashar al-Assad's regime in December. The recent incident marks yet another flashpoint in a country fractured by sectarian divides and marked by fears among minority communities.

Security personnel reported that tensions flared when Sunni gunmen converged on Jaramana. Syria's Interior Ministry has vowed to investigate the origin of the offending recording and is urging restraint as efforts to prevent further escalation continue. The Druze community, alongside government officials, seeks to de-escalate hostilities and address communal grievances.

