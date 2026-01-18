Left Menu

Jungle Clashes: A Battle for Control in Colombia

In southwestern Colombia, at least 27 guerrilla group members were killed in clashes between rival factions over a strategic jungle area. The conflict involved factions of the FARC, highlighting continued violence despite past peace agreements. Efforts for peace talks are ongoing, but challenges remain significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:12 IST
Jungle Clashes: A Battle for Control in Colombia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 27 members of a leftist guerrilla group in Colombia perished during fierce clashes with a rival faction over control of a jungle region in southwestern Colombia, military officials reported on Sunday. The violent confrontations occurred in the rural municipality of El Retorno, Guaviare, situated 300 kilometers southwest of Bogotá, according to a military source.

This region holds strategic importance for cocaine production and trafficking. According to military sources, the clashes unfolded between a faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) under Néstor Gregorio Vera, known as Iván Mordisco, and another led by Alexander Díaz Mendoza, alias Calarcá Córdoba. Both groups had diverged from the Central General Staff in April 2024 due to internal disputes.

The fatalities were all from Vera's group, said military sources who spoke anonymously. A leader from Mendoza's group confirmed the clashes and the deaths to Reuters. Mendoza's faction currently engages in peace talks with President Gustavo Petro, while Vera's group maintains hostilities after the government suspended a bilateral ceasefire. Meanwhile, Colombia's protracted armed conflict, exacerbated by drug trafficking and illegal mining, continues to hamper peace efforts.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026