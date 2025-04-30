Left Menu

International Push for Two-State Solution

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges countries to take concrete actions towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. With a conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia approaching, there's a focus on practical steps, including disarming Hamas and reforming the Palestinian Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:14 IST
International Push for Two-State Solution

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for irreversible actions towards a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, urging Member States to move beyond mere affirmations. The international community will gather in June for a conference led by France and Saudi Arabia to discuss the issue.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the necessity of recognizing Palestine and normalizing relations with Israel. This approach, he said, aims to ensure Israel's security and integrate it regionally, while addressing Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

A key aspect of the proposed roadmap involves disarming Palestinian militants such as Hamas, establishing a credible governance structure in Gaza excluding Hamas, and reforming the Palestinian Authority. This effort aligns with the longstanding UN vision of two secure states side by side in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025