International Push for Two-State Solution

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for irreversible actions towards a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, urging Member States to move beyond mere affirmations. The international community will gather in June for a conference led by France and Saudi Arabia to discuss the issue.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the necessity of recognizing Palestine and normalizing relations with Israel. This approach, he said, aims to ensure Israel's security and integrate it regionally, while addressing Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

A key aspect of the proposed roadmap involves disarming Palestinian militants such as Hamas, establishing a credible governance structure in Gaza excluding Hamas, and reforming the Palestinian Authority. This effort aligns with the longstanding UN vision of two secure states side by side in the region.

