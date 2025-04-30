Horrifying Incident: Dalit Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped in Kaushambi

A disturbing incident of alleged gang-rape involving a minor Dalit girl has emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. According to the police, a case has been registered against three young men following a complaint by the victim's father.

On April 24, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh received information that a 16-year-old was missing after reportedly going to a relative's house. A missing report was filed initially.

By April 27, the girl's father lodged an application accusing Shailendra Saroj alias Zahid, Sheru alias Nazar Ahmed, and an unknown person of gang-rape and issuing death threats. Authorities have filed charges under several acts, including POCSO and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Two police teams are working to apprehend the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)