Left Menu

Horrifying Incident: Dalit Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped in Kaushambi

A Dalit minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh. The police registered a case against three youths based on the victim's father's complaint. The incident involved Shailendra Saroj, Sheru, and one unidentified person, leading to a POCSO and SC/ST Act case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:53 IST
Horrifying Incident: Dalit Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped in Kaushambi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident of alleged gang-rape involving a minor Dalit girl has emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. According to the police, a case has been registered against three young men following a complaint by the victim's father.

On April 24, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh received information that a 16-year-old was missing after reportedly going to a relative's house. A missing report was filed initially.

By April 27, the girl's father lodged an application accusing Shailendra Saroj alias Zahid, Sheru alias Nazar Ahmed, and an unknown person of gang-rape and issuing death threats. Authorities have filed charges under several acts, including POCSO and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Two police teams are working to apprehend the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025