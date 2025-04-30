UNHCR Faces Financial Crisis Amid Trump's Aid Cuts

The U.N. refugee agency's operations in Mexico are being severely hampered by a 'serious funding crisis,' leading to the closure of four offices and the termination of 190 positions. This hardship follows U.S. President Donald Trump's major cutbacks on foreign aid, with the UNHCR losing 60% of its budget.

Last year, Mexico was among the top 10 countries receiving the most asylum applications, largely from countries like Cuba and Venezuela. However, the agency's presence is now diminished, especially after the closure of offices in key cities such as Palenque, Tenosique, and Guadalajara, drawing criticism from migrant rights advocates.

Tragically, the funding cuts also affect Catholic Church-run migrant shelters dependent on the UN for resources, said Scalabrini Foundation of Mexico's director. Despite these challenges, shelters remain operational, continuing their mission to support migrants, albeit with reduced capabilities.

