State Department Overhaul: America's New Diplomatic Vision

The State Department has initiated a second phase of its deferred resignation program, a move aligned with President Trump's 'America First' directive. This initiative aims to synchronize the agency's workforce with the overarching federal agenda, as seen in an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Days prior to this announcement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio labeled the department as 'bloated' and proposed shutting down over 100 bureaus and offices, resulting in a 15% staff reduction. Driven by a desire to curb what he claims is excessive taxpayer spending, Trump, alongside advisor Elon Musk, has already led to widespread government layoffs.

Despite the sweeping changes, Rubio insists the effort is not merely a financial one but aims to empower regional bureaus and embassies for greater efficiency. However, the exact number of positions affected remains undisclosed, with reports suggesting 700 job cuts.

