AmeriCorps Under Siege: Lawsuit Battles Trump Administration Cuts

In a bold legal move, 24 Democratic states, alongside the District of Columbia, have filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to significantly reduce the AmeriCorps workforce and cancel grants.

The complaint, lodged in a Baltimore federal court, argues that President Donald Trump's actions circumvent congressional authority by dismantling a federal agency designed for national service and volunteering.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly cites accountability issues, mentioning eight consecutive audit failures and $45 million in improper payments, to justify the reduction of AmeriCorps staff and budget, which originally stood at approximately $1 billion and over 500 employees.

