Left Menu

AmeriCorps Under Siege: Lawsuit Battles Trump Administration Cuts

Twenty-four Democratic-led states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for dismantling AmeriCorps by cancelling grants and cutting 85% of its workforce. The lawsuit argues that the cuts violate constitutional powers, impacting vital community services like disaster preparedness and education. The administration attributes the cuts to accountability failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 05:00 IST
AmeriCorps Under Siege: Lawsuit Battles Trump Administration Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold legal move, 24 Democratic states, alongside the District of Columbia, have filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to significantly reduce the AmeriCorps workforce and cancel grants.

The complaint, lodged in a Baltimore federal court, argues that President Donald Trump's actions circumvent congressional authority by dismantling a federal agency designed for national service and volunteering.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly cites accountability issues, mentioning eight consecutive audit failures and $45 million in improper payments, to justify the reduction of AmeriCorps staff and budget, which originally stood at approximately $1 billion and over 500 employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025