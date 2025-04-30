Left Menu

Syrian-U.S. Diplomatic Dialogue Sparks Hope for Sanctions Relief

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani met with U.S. officials in New York, discussing permanent sanctions relief for Syria. The meeting marks a significant step, as Damascus seeks to meet Washington's conditions, including addressing chemical weapons and political roles, for potential easing of economic sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 06:34 IST
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani engaged in crucial meetings with senior U.S. State Department officials in New York, amid efforts to secure sanctions relief for his country. The discussions focused on a potential roadmap to dismantle economic sanctions that have strained Syria's economy.

This meeting marks the first time Shibani and U.S. officials have convened on American soil since the ousting of Syria's long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad. While the identities of the specific U.S. personnel involved remain unclear, expectations revolved around talks with representatives like Dorothy Shea, acting U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The United States has presented Syria with eight conditions necessary to consider easing sanctions, including the destruction of chemical weapon stockpiles. In lieu of compliance, Washington has offered a potential two-year suspension of some sanctions. Syria remains committed to working towards these requirements, while seeking necessary humanitarian exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

