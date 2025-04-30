Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Deadly Restaurant Fire in China

A restaurant fire in Liaoning Province, China, killed 22 people. President Xi Jinping called for a thorough investigation. Recently, several similar incidents have occurred across China, emphasizing safety concerns. Officials swiftly responded, with 22 fire trucks and 85 firefighters deployed to the scene.

Updated: 30-04-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 08:28 IST
In a tragic incident in northeastern China, a restaurant fire claimed the lives of 22 people. The fire, which broke out in Liaoning Province's Liaoyang City, has drawn attention to a worrying pattern of similar deadly events across the nation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping labeled the event as 'a deeply sobering lesson,' urging local authorities to expedite the treatment of the injured, investigate the fire's cause, and ensure accountability. Prompt action at the scene saw 22 fire trucks and 85 firefighters managing the rescue operations.

This incident follows recent disasters, notably an April fire killing 20 in a nursing home and multiple gas explosions across China. These raise urgent questions about safety and preventive measures in public and residential spaces.

