North Korea's Naval Leap: Kim Jong Un Unveils First Destroyer

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the inaugural test-firings of missiles from the nation's first destroyer, emphasizing the need to enhance its naval nuclear capabilities.

The newly revealed 5,000-tonne warship, expected to be deployed next year, represents a significant advancement in North Korea's naval modernization efforts. Outsider analysts speculate that Russian support may have aided its construction.

Despite North Korea's naval forces trailing behind South Korea's, the destroyer's advanced systems and missile capacity pose a notable threat amid increased hostilities. Cooperation between North Korea and Russia has expanded, risking further escalation on the already tense Korean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)