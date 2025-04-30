South Africa's Call for a Fair Global Order: Strengthening African Agency in the G20

South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on G20 nations to actively work against the erosion of multilateralism, emphasizing its potential threat to global growth and stability.

Speaking at the Think 20 Africa High-Level Dialogue in Pretoria, he highlighted the reshaping challenges facing multilateralism and warned of the impacts of global megatrends such as geopolitical instability and trade wars.

Mashatile underscored the importance of a fair, equitable international order for economic stability, stressing Africa's role and South Africa's aims for its G20 Presidency to promote inclusive policies and reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)