South Africa's Call for a Fair Global Order: Strengthening African Agency in the G20
South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile urges G20 nations to prevent the erosion of multilateralism, highlighting its threat to global growth and stability. Speaking at the T20 Africa Dialogue, he calls for a fair international order and outlines challenges like geopolitical instability. He emphasizes Africa's role and South Africa's goals during its G20 presidency.
- Country:
- South Africa
South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on G20 nations to actively work against the erosion of multilateralism, emphasizing its potential threat to global growth and stability.
Speaking at the Think 20 Africa High-Level Dialogue in Pretoria, he highlighted the reshaping challenges facing multilateralism and warned of the impacts of global megatrends such as geopolitical instability and trade wars.
Mashatile underscored the importance of a fair, equitable international order for economic stability, stressing Africa's role and South Africa's aims for its G20 Presidency to promote inclusive policies and reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paul Mashatile
- G20
- nations
- erode
- multilateralism
- stability
- Africa
- global
- order
- economic
ALSO READ
UN forum on People of African Descent examines reparations and AI challenge
Flag Football's African Debut: A Leap Toward Global Recognition
African Leaders Urge Global Climate Finance Reform Ahead of COP30 in Brazil
West Africa's Utility Crisis: World Bank Urges Deep Reforms, Not Just Refinancing
Simplify Industrial Exports with New RS Export App for Sub-Saharan Africa