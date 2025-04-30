Left Menu

Eyewitness Insight: Tourist's Brush with Terror in Pahalgam Massacre

A tourist from Maharashtra shared chilling details of an encounter with a suspected terrorist in Pahalgam, Kashmir, prior to a brutal attack that left 26 dead. Adarsh Raut spoke with a man at a food stall who later matched a suspect's sketch released by security agencies. Raut has informed the NIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:50 IST
Eyewitness Insight: Tourist's Brush with Terror in Pahalgam Massacre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Adarsh Raut, a tourist from Jalna, Maharashtra, recounted his conversation with a man believed to be involved in the Pahalgam massacre in Kashmir. On April 21, Raut, while enjoying horse riding, was approached by a man who inquired about his religion and commented on his appearance, sparking concern.

A tragic turn of events followed as terrorists executed a deadly attack in Pahalgam, claiming the lives of 26 people, primarily tourists. Raut identified his conversationalist from sketches released by security agencies, recognizing him as one of the suspects in the gruesome incident.

Subsequently, Raut submitted a comprehensive statement to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), detailing his observations and interactions in Kashmir. Despite the gravity of his account, Raut awaits a response, ready to assist in ongoing investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025