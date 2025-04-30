Eyewitness Insight: Tourist's Brush with Terror in Pahalgam Massacre

In a startling revelation, Adarsh Raut, a tourist from Jalna, Maharashtra, recounted his conversation with a man believed to be involved in the Pahalgam massacre in Kashmir. On April 21, Raut, while enjoying horse riding, was approached by a man who inquired about his religion and commented on his appearance, sparking concern.

A tragic turn of events followed as terrorists executed a deadly attack in Pahalgam, claiming the lives of 26 people, primarily tourists. Raut identified his conversationalist from sketches released by security agencies, recognizing him as one of the suspects in the gruesome incident.

Subsequently, Raut submitted a comprehensive statement to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), detailing his observations and interactions in Kashmir. Despite the gravity of his account, Raut awaits a response, ready to assist in ongoing investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice.

