UN Rights Chief Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, issued an urgent call on April 30 for immediate global action to prevent the “total collapse of life-saving support” in Gaza. His appeal comes amid the ninth consecutive week of a complete Israeli blockade on food, fuel, and humanitarian aid to the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

In stark language, Türk warned that the dire conditions, combined with ongoing Israeli military operations, are rapidly pushing Gaza into an unprecedented humanitarian abyss. “There must be concerted international efforts to stop this humanitarian catastrophe from reaching a new unseen level,” he said.

Blockade Enters Ninth Week: Starvation and Collapse Loom

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have obstructed the entry of essential supplies into Gaza. The blockade has crippled critical infrastructure and devastated access to basic resources. Bakeries have shut down due to depleted fuel and flour stocks. Food supplies are being exhausted, raising the risk of mass starvation.

Türk emphasized that the intentional deprivation of food, especially when directed at civilian populations, constitutes a war crime under international law. “Any use of starvation of the civilian population as a method of war constitutes a war crime, and so do all forms of collective punishment,” he warned.

Israel's "Humanitarian Zone" Plan Raises Alarming Ethical Concerns

Reports of an Israeli plan to declare Rafah governorate a new “humanitarian zone” have drawn strong criticism from the UN. The plan would require Gaza’s civilian population to relocate to Rafah in order to receive aid.

“This would almost certainly mean large parts of Gaza, including individuals unable to move—such as the sick, injured, persons with disabilities, and women heading households—will be left without access to food and assistance,” Türk cautioned. Humanitarian groups fear that this strategy may forcibly concentrate civilians in a narrow area while denying aid elsewhere, raising grave ethical and legal concerns.

Civilian Shelters Under Fire: Violations of International Law Feared

The UN Human Rights Office has recorded at least 259 Israeli strikes on residential buildings and 99 on makeshift tents sheltering internally displaced persons (IDPs) between March 18 and April 27. Alarmingly, 40 of these strikes occurred in Al-Mawasi—a zone repeatedly designated by Israel as a safe haven.

Many of these strikes resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children. The High Commissioner stated that these attacks appear to reflect a troubling pattern and may violate core principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction (between combatants and civilians), proportionality, and precaution.

“Intentionally directing attacks against civilians not taking a direct part in hostilities would constitute a war crime,” Türk declared, calling for full and transparent investigations into each incident.

Health and Infrastructure in Ruins

Gaza’s health infrastructure continues to deteriorate under repeated attacks. On April 22 and 24, the Israeli army reportedly targeted Martyr Mohammad Al Durrah Children’s Hospital, rendering it entirely inoperable.

Beyond the medical sector, civilian infrastructure vital to survival has also come under attack. On April 21 and 22, coordinated Israeli strikes destroyed 36 pieces of heavy equipment—such as excavators, water trucks, and sanitation tankers—across three Gaza governorates. These assets were being used in humanitarian operations to clear rubble, supply clean water, and restore sanitation services.

Türk condemned the deliberate destruction of such equipment as an assault on public health and humanitarian relief. “This destruction significantly hinders access to water, degrades public health, and obstructs both the delivery of humanitarian aid and the conduct of rescue operations,” he said.

Cumulative Impact Points to Grave Legal Concerns

The High Commissioner concluded that the cumulative effect of Israel’s military actions appears to be creating conditions incompatible with life in Gaza, raising alarms of a potential crime against humanity.

“The conduct of Israeli forces raises serious concerns that Palestinians in Gaza are being subjected to conditions of life increasingly incompatible with their continued existence as a group,” Türk said.

He urged third-party states to fulfill their obligations under international law by exerting pressure to end these actions and to pursue legal accountability. “They must search for and bring to justice all perpetrators of crimes under international law, by whomever committed.”

Global Inaction Risks Complicity

As the international community grapples with how to respond, Türk’s call underscores the gravity of the situation: the lives of over two million people hang in the balance. Global actors now face a stark choice between action and complicity in one of the most urgent humanitarian crises of the modern era.