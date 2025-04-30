Left Menu

TMC Leaders Temporarily Exempt from Court Appearance in Protest Case

A Delhi court granted temporary exemption to TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose, from a personal court appearance related to a protest at the Election Commission. The protest challenged central probe agencies and was held without proper permission despite prohibitory orders. The court expects their appearance on May 13.

Updated: 30-04-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:50 IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted temporary reprieve for the day to prominent leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, and others, from personal court appearance in connection with a 2022 protest outside the Election Commission of India.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal extended relief to eight TMC figures following an application from their legal counsel. The decision mandates that the leaders attend the court proceedings on May 13, the set date for the next hearing.

The leaders were reportedly protesting against investigations by central agencies such as the CBI, NIA, and ED, which they claim are biased against opposition parties. An FIR was lodged after the protest, where Section 144 was in effect, and permission to assemble was not granted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

