Deven Bharti: New Era for Mumbai's Law Enforcement

Deven Bharti, a senior IPS officer, has been named the new commissioner of Mumbai police, succeeding Vivek Phansalkar who retires today after a distinguished 35-year tenure. Bharti will officially assume his role later this evening.

The Maharashtra state home department announced Bharti's appointment, shifting the position to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), a rank traditionally associated with the Mumbai police commissioner role, though recently elevated to Director General (DG) rank in some instances.

Bharti's extensive experience in law enforcement includes serving as the special commissioner of Mumbai police and leading the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). Notably, he played a part in probing many significant cases, such as the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)