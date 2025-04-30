Chaos in Kharkiv: Russian Drone Assaults Shake Ukraine

Swarms of Russian drones unleashed havoc on the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro on Tuesday night, leaving at least one person dead and 46 injured, according to officials.

The city of Kharkiv, located near the Russian border, has been a frequent target of drone and missile attacks throughout the ongoing conflict. Most recently, the strikes injured 45 individuals, including children and a pregnant woman.

While Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported significant damage to residential and medical facilities, Dnipro faced its own devastation, with a man killed and fires ignited. As tensions rise, calls for ceasefire from both sides remain in the air, but resolution appears distant.

