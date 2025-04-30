Left Menu

Chaos in Kharkiv: Russian Drone Assaults Shake Ukraine

Russian drone strikes targeted the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro, resulting in casualties and destruction. Kharkiv sustained multiple assaults, causing injuries and damage to infrastructure. Meanwhile, Dnipro saw fatal attacks, escalating tensions as mediation efforts by the U.S. faced challenges, and ceasefire calls remained unanswered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swarms of Russian drones unleashed havoc on the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro on Tuesday night, leaving at least one person dead and 46 injured, according to officials.

The city of Kharkiv, located near the Russian border, has been a frequent target of drone and missile attacks throughout the ongoing conflict. Most recently, the strikes injured 45 individuals, including children and a pregnant woman.

While Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported significant damage to residential and medical facilities, Dnipro faced its own devastation, with a man killed and fires ignited. As tensions rise, calls for ceasefire from both sides remain in the air, but resolution appears distant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

