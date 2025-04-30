Turmoil in Mussoorie: Kashmiris Under Threat

In a recent statement, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, expressed grave concern over the attacks on Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie.

The Kashmiri traders fled after being denied police protection, highlighting a disturbing trend of harassment following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Mirwaiz emphasized India's need to reject divisive media narratives and ensure the safety of Kashmiris enduring collective punishment both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)