Turmoil in Mussoorie: Kashmiris Under Threat

The Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the recent attacks on Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie following police inaction. He highlighted ongoing harassment faced by Kashmiris across states, urging Indians to reject media-fueled mistrust and advocating for Kashmiri safety and unity amidst escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:57 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, expressed grave concern over the attacks on Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie.

The Kashmiri traders fled after being denied police protection, highlighting a disturbing trend of harassment following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Mirwaiz emphasized India's need to reject divisive media narratives and ensure the safety of Kashmiris enduring collective punishment both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

