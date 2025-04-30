Turmoil in Mussoorie: Kashmiris Under Threat
The Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the recent attacks on Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie following police inaction. He highlighted ongoing harassment faced by Kashmiris across states, urging Indians to reject media-fueled mistrust and advocating for Kashmiri safety and unity amidst escalating tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, expressed grave concern over the attacks on Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie.
The Kashmiri traders fled after being denied police protection, highlighting a disturbing trend of harassment following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Mirwaiz emphasized India's need to reject divisive media narratives and ensure the safety of Kashmiris enduring collective punishment both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Mussoorie
- Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
- vendors
- harassment
- police
- India
- safety
- Pahalgam
- hatred
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Ambedkar: Bridging India and Singapore Through Constitutional Art
Chinese Police Accuse NSA of Cyber Espionage During Asian Winter Games
Caste Dispute at Temple: Dalit Groom Prays Under Police Watch
Mehul Choksi's Arrest in Belgium Marks Diplomatic Win for India
India and Tanzania Harmonize Ties with Bollywood Notes at AIKEYME 2025