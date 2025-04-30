Supreme Court Steps In: CLAT UG-2025 Mark Sheet Controversy Under Scrutiny
The Supreme Court will hear a challenge against the Delhi High Court's directives for revising CLAT UG-2025 mark sheets. The decision affects admissions to law universities and was prompted by errors in the question paper. A resolution is sought by candidates and the Consortium of National Law Universities.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea contesting the Delhi High Court's ruling, which ordered the Consortium of National Law Universities to amend and republish CLAT UG-2025 mark sheets. This development follows complaints about errors in the exam, affecting candidates' opportunities in the five-year LLB courses.
Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih have called for responses from involved parties within a week, with a follow-up hearing scheduled. The discrepancies in the exam led the Supreme Court to consolidate petitions related to CLAT for consistent ruling.
The Delhi High Court acknowledged some objections from candidates and moved for revised results. The error-ridden questions highlighted issues with the CLAT UG-2025 exam's evaluation process, stirring ongoing legal disputes yet to be resolved regarding the postgraduate entrance test.
(With inputs from agencies.)
