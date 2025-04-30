High Court Drama: BJP's Bagga Takes on Swamy in Defamation Clash

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday instructed BJP member Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga to provide a formal reply to party leader Subramanian Swamy's challenge in a criminal defamation case. Justice Ravinder Dudeja has granted Bagga four weeks to submit his response on the maintainability of Swamy's plea.

Swamy's counsel, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, argued before the court, mentioning Bagga's pending reply. The high court intervened, reiterating Swamy should address the maintainability issue before escalating to higher courts.

Swamy is accused in a defamation case initiated by Bagga, who claims Swamy's tweet falsely alleged his criminal history. As both parties gear up, the next hearing is scheduled for August 26, with the trial court proceedings on hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)