Somalia Enforces Taiwan Passport Ban Amidst Chinese Diplomatic Pressure

Somalia has banned entry for Taiwan passport holders, citing adherence to a UN resolution. This move, reportedly influenced by Chinese pressure, comes as Taiwan and Somaliland strengthen ties. The ban has prompted protests from Taiwan, which argues China is misinterpreting international law regarding Taiwan’s status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Somalia has implemented a ban on the entry of Taiwan passport holders, as per an announcement from Taiwan's foreign ministry. This decision comes amidst accusations of pressure from China as Taiwan strengthens its diplomatic relationship with Somaliland.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, maintains a peaceful environment compared to Somalia's long-standing civil turmoil. Taiwan, claimed by China, is diplomatically isolated similarly to Somaliland. Both regions established representative offices in each other's capitals in 2020, a move that displeased both the Chinese and Somali governments.

In response to last week's notice from Somalia's Civil Aviation Authority that Taiwanese passports would be rejected starting Wednesday, Taiwan condemned the decision and requested its revocation. The Chinese foreign ministry defended Somalia's action as alignment with the 'one China' policy. The ban encourages compliance with the 1971 UN Resolution 2758, but Taiwan disputes China's interpretation of the resolution regarding its sovereign status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

