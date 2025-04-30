Somalia Enforces Taiwan Passport Ban Amidst Chinese Diplomatic Pressure
Somalia has banned entry for Taiwan passport holders, citing adherence to a UN resolution. This move, reportedly influenced by Chinese pressure, comes as Taiwan and Somaliland strengthen ties. The ban has prompted protests from Taiwan, which argues China is misinterpreting international law regarding Taiwan’s status.
Somalia has implemented a ban on the entry of Taiwan passport holders, as per an announcement from Taiwan's foreign ministry. This decision comes amidst accusations of pressure from China as Taiwan strengthens its diplomatic relationship with Somaliland.
Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, maintains a peaceful environment compared to Somalia's long-standing civil turmoil. Taiwan, claimed by China, is diplomatically isolated similarly to Somaliland. Both regions established representative offices in each other's capitals in 2020, a move that displeased both the Chinese and Somali governments.
In response to last week's notice from Somalia's Civil Aviation Authority that Taiwanese passports would be rejected starting Wednesday, Taiwan condemned the decision and requested its revocation. The Chinese foreign ministry defended Somalia's action as alignment with the 'one China' policy. The ban encourages compliance with the 1971 UN Resolution 2758, but Taiwan disputes China's interpretation of the resolution regarding its sovereign status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking Diplomatic Ties: The Iran Agreement Quest
India and China to Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Amid Renewed Diplomatic Ties
India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties with Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack
Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: Iran's Araqchi to Visit China
India's Stern Response to Pahalgam Attack: Diplomatic Ties with Pakistan Take a Hit