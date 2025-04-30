UAE Thwarts Illicit Arms Transfer from Ex-Sudanese Leaders

On Wednesday, UAE state media announced a successful intervention by security services in preventing an illegal arms transfer to Sudan's military. This operation, reported by the WAM news agency, uncovered a conspiracy involving Sudan's former intelligence chief, Salah Gosh.

The UAE's decisive action reflects ongoing tensions in the region, as Sudan's armed forces have consistently accused the UAE of providing arms to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. These forces have been at odds with Sudan's army amid a prolonged civil conflict.

Despite the accusations, the UAE has consistently denied any involvement in arming Sudan's opposition. As of now, there has been no comment from Sudan's military in response to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)