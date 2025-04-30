Left Menu

UAE Thwarts Illicit Arms Transfer from Ex-Sudanese Leaders

The UAE's state media announced the interception of a plot to illegally transfer arms to Sudan's military. The scheme allegedly involved former Sudanese intelligence chief Salah Gosh. This action comes amidst ongoing tensions, with Sudan's army accusing the UAE of arming its adversaries, accusations which the UAE denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:35 IST
UAE Thwarts Illicit Arms Transfer from Ex-Sudanese Leaders
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Wednesday, UAE state media announced a successful intervention by security services in preventing an illegal arms transfer to Sudan's military. This operation, reported by the WAM news agency, uncovered a conspiracy involving Sudan's former intelligence chief, Salah Gosh.

The UAE's decisive action reflects ongoing tensions in the region, as Sudan's armed forces have consistently accused the UAE of providing arms to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. These forces have been at odds with Sudan's army amid a prolonged civil conflict.

Despite the accusations, the UAE has consistently denied any involvement in arming Sudan's opposition. As of now, there has been no comment from Sudan's military in response to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025