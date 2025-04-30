Spy in Shadows: Execution of Iranian Linked to Mossad
Iran executed Mohsen Langarneshin, accused of working as a spy for Israel's Mossad. He allegedly played a part in the 2022 assassination of Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei. Langarneshin was claimed to have provided technical support and facilitated safe houses for operatives, confessing in a Revolutionary court.
Iran carried out the execution of Mohsen Langarneshin, who was accused of espionage on behalf of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service. The execution took place following Langarneshin’s conviction for his alleged involvement in the 2022 murder of Revolutionary Guard colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei in Tehran.
According to reports from the state-affiliated IRNA news agency, Langarneshin rented safe houses for Mossad operatives in various Iranian cities and met with Israeli intelligence officers in Georgia and Nepal. The Iranian government claims Lanagarneshin provided technical assistance in the assassination outside Khodaei's residence.
The Revolutionary Court, where Langarneshin reportedly confessed, is notorious for delivering stiff penalties against adversaries of Iran’s clerical regime. This latest execution marks a continuation of the tense and hostile relations between Tehran and Israel, with both countries accusing each other of covert operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
