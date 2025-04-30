CEC Gyanesh Kumar Launches Intensive Training Programme for EROs and BLOs Ahead of Assembly Elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Shri Gyanesh Kumar, inaugurated a comprehensive two-day capacity-building training programme today aimed at strengthening the on-ground electoral workforce ahead of the upcoming General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies. The event took place at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi and is part of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) rigorous pre-election preparedness strategy.

The training brings together 369 grassroots-level election officials, including Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from Bihar, as well as EROs and BLO Supervisors from Haryana, the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. This mixed-batch approach fosters cross-regional learning and the sharing of best practices among election administrators.

CEC Emphasizes Rule-Based Execution

In his keynote address, CEC Gyanesh Kumar reiterated the critical role of BLOs, EROs, and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in maintaining clean, inclusive, and updated electoral rolls. He underscored that their work must be strictly aligned with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and directives periodically issued by the ECI.

"Accuracy and transparency at the grassroots level form the bedrock of our electoral democracy," stated the CEC. He also noted that around 280 BLAs from Bihar representing 10 recognised political parties were trained earlier this month at the same institute, marking a wider capacity-building outreach.

Focus Areas of the Training Programme

The training has been meticulously designed to cover both theoretical understanding and hands-on implementation. Key areas include:

Voter Registration and Form Processing: Officials are receiving detailed instructions on filling and managing Forms 6 (new voter registration), 6A (overseas voters), 7 (deletion of names), and 8 (corrections).

Appeals Mechanism: The sessions detail provisions for first and second appeals related to final electoral rolls, filed with District Magistrates under Section 24(a) and Chief Electoral Officers under Section 24(b) of the RP Act. Notably, no appeals were recorded from Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, or NCT of Delhi following the Special Summary Revision (SSR) conducted from January 6–10, 2025.

Technical Training: Participants are also being trained in the operation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) , enhancing their technical capabilities for seamless poll-day management.

Digital Tools: Practical sessions on the Voter Helpline App (VHA) and the BLO App aim to equip the officers with digital tools to improve voter outreach and data accuracy.

Experiential Learning Modules

To make the programme more effective and relatable, the curriculum includes:

Interactive Case Studies

Simulated Role Plays resembling door-to-door surveys

Error Management Sessions to highlight and prevent frequent field-level mistakes

These modules are delivered by National Level Master Trainers (NLMTs) and experts from the IT and EVM divisions of the Commission, ensuring high-quality guidance and peer learning.

This intensive training programme underlines the ECI’s commitment to free and fair elections by enhancing the capacity of its grassroots machinery. With state assembly elections approaching, initiatives like this are pivotal in ensuring robust electoral preparedness and informed electoral participation.