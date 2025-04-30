Tensions Surge as India and Pakistan Face Potential Military Showdown

In a growing climate of tension, Pakistan announced it has "credible intelligence" that India is preparing for military action. The warning follows heightened hostility after a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Indian authorities have labeled the attackers, including two identified Pakistani nationals, as terrorists, leading to increased friction over the volatile region. Pakistan denies involvement in the attack, advocating for a neutral investigation and dismissing India's allegations as unfounded.

The standoff has resulted in India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan restricting airspace for Indian airlines. Despite international calls for calm, military alerts remain high, with both nations poised for defensive actions amid concerns of escalating violence.

