Major Methamphetamine Bust in Aizawl: Rs 6.17 Crore Seized

In Aizawl, police seized methamphetamine worth Rs 6.17 crore during an operation. Two individuals were arrested for transporting the drug believed to be smuggled from Myanmar. A covert operation intercepted two cars carrying the drugs, leading to the seizure of 47.5 kg of methamphetamine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A massive drug operation in Aizawl successfully led to the seizure of methamphetamine valued at Rs 6.17 crore, local police disclosed on Wednesday.

The operation, targeting narcotics suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, resulted in the arrest of two individuals who were transporting the drugs within Mizoram.

The covert operation, conducted by the CID (Special Branch) of Mizoram police, intercepted two vehicles on a national highway near Aizawl's outskirts, uncovering a significant quantity of the illegal substance concealed within the cars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

