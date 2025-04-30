Mumbai's New Maestro: Deven Bharti Takes the Helm

Deven Bharti, a distinguished 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Mumbai police, one of India's largest law enforcement agencies.

Renowned for dismantling terror modules linked to the Indian Mujahideen and cracking underworld networks, Bharti's career reflects a fierce commitment to justice. His role in probing the 26/11 Mumbai attacks is a testament to his exceptional investigative skills.

Despite controversies, Bharti's new position marks a pivotal moment for Mumbai's security apparatus, bringing seasoned expertise to tackle urban safety challenges while strengthening the force's strategic capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)