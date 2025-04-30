Left Menu

Mumbai's New Maestro: Deven Bharti Takes the Helm

Deven Bharti, renowned for dismantling terror modules and tackling high-profile cases including the 26/11 attacks, has been appointed as the new Mumbai police commissioner. With decades of experience in combating crime, Bharti's meticulous skills and dedication to the force mark a significant chapter in Mumbai's security landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:36 IST
Mumbai's New Maestro: Deven Bharti Takes the Helm
  • Country:
  • India

Deven Bharti, a distinguished 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Mumbai police, one of India's largest law enforcement agencies.

Renowned for dismantling terror modules linked to the Indian Mujahideen and cracking underworld networks, Bharti's career reflects a fierce commitment to justice. His role in probing the 26/11 Mumbai attacks is a testament to his exceptional investigative skills.

Despite controversies, Bharti's new position marks a pivotal moment for Mumbai's security apparatus, bringing seasoned expertise to tackle urban safety challenges while strengthening the force's strategic capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025