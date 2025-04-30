Nation's First Religious Charter School Faces Supreme Court Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently evaluating a landmark case involving two Catholic dioceses attempting to create the first publicly funded religious charter school in the United States. The proposed St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School in Oklahoma has become a controversy due to perceived violations of the First Amendment regarding the separation of church and state.

The case has divided Oklahoma officials, with Republican Governor Kevin Stitt supporting the initiative, while the state's Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond opposes it. Opponents argue that religious charter schools could lead to taxpayer money being used for religious indoctrination and undermine nondiscrimination principles.

Proponents, such as James Campbell, a lawyer representing the charter school board, claim that allowing private entities more autonomy in education fosters innovation. St. Isidore's supporters highlight that the school, created and controlled by private organizations, is a result of the community's demand for diverse educational options.

(With inputs from agencies.)