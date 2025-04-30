75 Eklavya Model Schools to Host Advanced Space Labs Under Tribal Affairs-BPCL Initiative

In a landmark initiative that aligns with India’s vision of inclusive development and technological empowerment, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has announced the establishment of cutting-edge “Space Labs” in 75 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) spread across 19 states. This initiative marks a transformative step towards equipping tribal students with education and skills in space science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), fields that are increasingly pivotal to the nation’s future.

Mission: Integrating Tribal Youth Into India's Scientific Mainstream

The EMRS scheme, under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, is designed to provide quality education to Scheduled Tribe (ST) children in remote areas, bridging the gap between mainstream educational access and marginalized communities. Currently, 470 EMRS are operational across India, offering not just academic instruction but also facilities that support health, nutrition, and holistic development.

With the announcement of this “Space Labs” initiative, the government and BPCL aim to inspire a new generation of tribal scientists, engineers, and innovators. The effort is especially significant in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes equitable, accessible, and inclusive learning opportunities for all sections of society.

CSR-Driven Transformation: BPCL Commits Rs 12 Crore

BPCL has pledged around ₹12 crore through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to support this educational transformation. The oil and gas major will fund the setup of state-of-the-art Space Labs in 75 EMRS, focusing on enabling early exposure to advanced scientific concepts and fostering hands-on learning.

BPCL’s support goes beyond funding—it is part of a larger commitment to nation-building through the empowerment of marginalized communities. By aligning itself with the Ministry's goals, BPCL demonstrates how public-private partnerships can drive systemic change.

ISRO-Recognized Technical Support for Authentic Scientific Learning

The technical implementation of these labs will be handled by space education agencies recognized by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). These agencies will ensure that the content and learning mechanisms are aligned with national scientific standards, thereby creating authentic, engaging experiences for students.

Each Space Lab will be equipped with a comprehensive suite of educational tools and models, including:

LVM3 Launch Vehicle and EO Satellite Demo Models : Featuring detailed sub-systems for hands-on understanding.

Static Launch Vehicle Models : Representing key ISRO missions—PSLV, HRLV, IRNSS, and GSAT.

Astronomical and Planetary System Models : Tabletop demonstrations of the solar system, lunar eclipse, moon phases, seasons, and more.

Telescope and Satellite Simulation Tools : Including a 150/750mm Star Tracker Telescope and a functional CanSat model for satellite design experience.

STEM Teaching-Learning Kits : Covering topics in space, science, and mathematics.

ISRO Publications and Historical Exhibits: Such as the “Space Book” and a timeline of major Indian space missions.

These tools will be used by trained instructors to engage students in scientific inquiry, experiments, and model-based learning.

Impact Across 19 States, 50,000+ Students to Benefit

This ambitious program will impact over 50,000 tribal students enrolled in EMRS across 19 states and union territories, including:

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

By targeting regions that are often geographically remote and underserved, the initiative aims to unlock opportunities previously out of reach for many tribal youth.

Driving Vision 2047: A Nation Empowered by Knowledge

This initiative dovetails with India’s broader “Amrit Kaal” vision, looking ahead to the 100th year of independence in 2047, wherein education, innovation, and inclusion play critical roles in national development. Through this program, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and BPCL are not only nurturing young minds but also laying the groundwork for India’s next generation of space scientists and engineers.

The “Space Labs” initiative is expected to evolve into a model that can be replicated across more schools and states, ushering in a new era of tribal participation in India's STEM and space exploration landscape.