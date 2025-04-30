Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Intensifies in Gujarat

Nine Bangladeshi nationals have been detained by Gujarat's Government Railway Police in Ahmedabad and Vadodara for illegally staying in India. This move follows a directive by Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, amid concerns over national security in light of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:29 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Intensifies in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, the Government Railway Police in Gujarat apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals across Ahmedabad and Vadodara. These individuals were allegedly residing in India without proper documentation.

Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, announced the arrests, providing evidence that the detainees had illegally crossed from Bangladesh.

This enforcement action is part of a broader security sweep following the Pahalgam terror attack, with authorities closely monitoring railway passengers to prevent illegal entries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025