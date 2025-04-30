Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Intensifies in Gujarat

In a significant security operation, the Government Railway Police in Gujarat apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals across Ahmedabad and Vadodara. These individuals were allegedly residing in India without proper documentation.

Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, announced the arrests, providing evidence that the detainees had illegally crossed from Bangladesh.

This enforcement action is part of a broader security sweep following the Pahalgam terror attack, with authorities closely monitoring railway passengers to prevent illegal entries.

