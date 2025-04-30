New Era in Corporate Governance Reform: Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh Takes Over as DG & CEO of IICA

Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, an eminent officer from the 1992 batch of the Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS), has formally assumed charge as the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA). The IICA functions under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, serving as a key think tank, policy lab, and capacity-building hub dedicated to improving corporate governance and fostering sustainable development in India.

With an extraordinary career that spans more than 30 years, Shri Singh brings with him deep institutional knowledge and unparalleled experience in critical areas such as finance, corporate law, insolvency reform, corporate social responsibility (CSR), ESG reporting, public policy, and e-governance. His return to the helm of IICA has been widely welcomed as a pivotal step toward reinforcing India’s corporate governance landscape.

A Legacy of Transformative Leadership

Shri Singh is no stranger to the IICA. He previously served as DG & CEO during 2017–18, when he successfully led a transformational phase that made the institute financially self-sustaining. During his earlier tenure, he focused on optimizing institutional efficiencies, strengthening academic and training programs, and elevating the IICA’s reputation as a credible source of research and training in corporate governance.

His return is expected to usher in a period of renewed strategic focus, with a strong emphasis on institutional innovation, digitization, and wider stakeholder engagement across government, industry, and academia.

Instrumental in Major Institutional Reforms

Throughout his distinguished service, Shri Singh has held several pivotal roles in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. He served as Joint Secretary, Government of India; Chief Executive Officer of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA); and was a member of the Governing Body of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). He was also appointed as the government’s nominee to the Central Council of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) between 2019 and 2021.

He played a foundational role in the establishment and institutional strengthening of key entities such as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), IEPFA, and IBBI. Notably, he was the Member Secretary of the Insolvency Law Committee (ILC) from 2018 to 2021, where he contributed significantly to the evolution and refinement of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). His efforts culminated in landmark amendments including the Pre-Packaged Insolvency Resolution framework, helping tailor insolvency solutions to the needs of micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Pioneer in CSR and Sustainability Reporting

Shri Singh is also credited with reshaping India’s CSR framework. As Member and Convener of the High-Level Committee on CSR, he guided critical recommendations that led to a comprehensive overhaul of the CSR Rules, 2014. He was instrumental in launching the National CSR Awards Scheme, intended to recognize exemplary CSR practices, and revamped disclosure systems to promote transparency and reduce regulatory burdens.

In 2020, he chaired the Committee on Business Responsibility Reporting (BRR), which submitted a forward-thinking report that provided the basis for SEBI’s Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework. This regulation, now applicable to the top 1000 listed companies, encourages sustainable practices, social accountability, and transparency in business operations.

Academic Excellence and International Exposure

Shri Singh’s academic background is as impressive as his professional record. He holds an M.A. and M.Phil in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), an MBA in Finance from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, and a law degree (LLB) as well as a B.A. (Hons) in History from Delhi University. His educational journey equips him with a multidisciplinary perspective necessary to address the complex challenges of modern corporate governance.

Adding to his credentials is his international experience as a Capacity Development Advisor with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Afghanistan. This role allowed him to contribute to global development initiatives while gaining valuable insight into international best practices in governance and public administration.

A Vision for the Future of IICA

Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh's reappointment as DG & CEO of IICA is being hailed as a significant milestone for the institution and the broader corporate regulatory environment in India. Under his stewardship, IICA is expected to further its mandate of fostering responsible business conduct, improving ease of doing business, strengthening ESG initiatives, and driving innovation in public policy and corporate training.

His deep domain expertise and visionary leadership are poised to play a vital role in shaping the next phase of IICA’s evolution as a global center of excellence in corporate affairs, sustainability, and governance.