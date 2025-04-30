Left Menu

Somalia Bans Taiwanese Passports Amidst Rising China-Taiwan Tensions

Somalia has prohibited entry for holders of Taiwanese passports, aligning with a United Nations resolution and reportedly bowing to Chinese pressure. This move comes as Taiwan strengthens ties with Somaliland, further complicating geopolitics in the region. Taiwan's foreign ministry protests, urging the Somali government to revoke the ban.

30-04-2025
In a geopolitical twist exacerbating Sino-Taiwanese tensions, Somalia has declared a ban on the entry of Taiwanese passport holders. The Somali decision is said to align with a United Nations resolution supporting China's 'One China' policy, maneuvering at a diplomatically sensitive time for Taiwan, which is fortifying its relationship with Somaliland.

The contentious ban followed closely upon the announcement by Somalia's outgoing Foreign Minister, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, who cited Taiwan's 'illegal' presence in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, as a key factor. Despite Somaliland's declaration of independence in 1991, it has struggled to gain international acknowledgment, contrasting with Taiwan's recently burgeoning affiliation with the region.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lodged a strong protest against Somalia's travel restrictions, which they argue stem from Chinese coercion. China maintains the ban is a sovereign necessity for Somalia, part of a broader enforcement of the 'One China' principle, a point of contention that perpetuates the diplomatic stalemate between Beijing, Taipei, and the broader international community.

