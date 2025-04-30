Caste Enumeration: A Path to Inclusive Policy

The recent announcement by the Centre to incorporate caste enumeration in the next census marks a pivotal move towards fostering an inclusive public policy framework, according to experts. They warn, however, that the initiative's true worth hinges on the effective utilization of the resulting data.

In a bold step, the Centre declared Wednesday that the upcoming census would feature caste enumeration conducted transparently, while condemning opposition parties for historically using such surveys as political leverage. Poonam Muttreja of the Population Foundation of India highlighted the vital need to tackle the structural inequalities affecting access to essential services like education, healthcare, and social protection.

Muttreja asserted that a caste census could uncover intersectional disparities critical for crafting inclusive policies. Meanwhile, critics, including Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, have censured past non-transparent efforts by some states, underscoring the importance of national-level caste data to inform nuanced governance and development strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)