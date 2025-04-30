Left Menu

Caste Enumeration: A Path to Inclusive Policy

The Centre's announcement of including caste enumeration in the next census is seen as vital for public policy, despite opposition claims of politicization. Experts emphasize the importance of using this data to address structural inequalities and inform more inclusive governance, particularly in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent announcement by the Centre to incorporate caste enumeration in the next census marks a pivotal move towards fostering an inclusive public policy framework, according to experts. They warn, however, that the initiative's true worth hinges on the effective utilization of the resulting data.

In a bold step, the Centre declared Wednesday that the upcoming census would feature caste enumeration conducted transparently, while condemning opposition parties for historically using such surveys as political leverage. Poonam Muttreja of the Population Foundation of India highlighted the vital need to tackle the structural inequalities affecting access to essential services like education, healthcare, and social protection.

Muttreja asserted that a caste census could uncover intersectional disparities critical for crafting inclusive policies. Meanwhile, critics, including Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, have censured past non-transparent efforts by some states, underscoring the importance of national-level caste data to inform nuanced governance and development strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

