Left Menu

Ashok Khemka: The Upright IAS Officer Who Battled Bureaucratic Odds

IAS officer Ashok Khemka, remembered for his integrity, retired after a 34-year career with 57 postings. He notably cancelled a controversial land deal linked to Robert Vadra in 2012. Despite frequent transfers, Khemka remained committed to combating corruption, often assigned to low-profile departments throughout his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:53 IST
Ashok Khemka: The Upright IAS Officer Who Battled Bureaucratic Odds
Ashok Khemka
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Khemka, a senior IAS officer known for his unwavering honesty, concluded a remarkable 34-year career marked by 57 postings on Wednesday. Khemka, a 1991 Haryana cadre IAS officer, gained national attention in 2012 for invalidating a contentious land deal linked to Robert Vadra, shedding light on land misuse.

Born in Kolkata and armed with advanced qualifications including a B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur, a PhD, and an MBA, Khemka was transferred multiple times throughout his career. His career, characterized by integrity, later led him back to the Transport Department under Minister Anil Vij.

Khemka, a steadfast reformist, persistently fought against corruption, despite being assigned to less prominent roles. Recently, he offered his expertise to the vigilance department to combat corruption more effectively. His call for ethical governance leaves a lasting imprint on the state's bureaucracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025