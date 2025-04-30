Ashok Khemka: The Upright IAS Officer Who Battled Bureaucratic Odds

Ashok Khemka, a senior IAS officer known for his unwavering honesty, concluded a remarkable 34-year career marked by 57 postings on Wednesday. Khemka, a 1991 Haryana cadre IAS officer, gained national attention in 2012 for invalidating a contentious land deal linked to Robert Vadra, shedding light on land misuse.

Born in Kolkata and armed with advanced qualifications including a B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur, a PhD, and an MBA, Khemka was transferred multiple times throughout his career. His career, characterized by integrity, later led him back to the Transport Department under Minister Anil Vij.

Khemka, a steadfast reformist, persistently fought against corruption, despite being assigned to less prominent roles. Recently, he offered his expertise to the vigilance department to combat corruption more effectively. His call for ethical governance leaves a lasting imprint on the state's bureaucracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)