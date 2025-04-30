British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves Under Investigation

Rachel Reeves, the British finance minister, is the subject of an investigation by parliament's standards commissioner, as highlighted in a recent update to the parliamentary website.

The commissioner, tasked with overseeing the House of Commons' code of conduct and interest registers, began the inquiry on Tuesday, focusing on Reeves' registration of interest. No specific allegations have been disclosed, consistent with the commission's standard approach.

There are currently three other lawmakers undergoing similar investigations related to their registration of interests. An inquiry in such cases does not necessarily indicate any breach of rules and is a routine part of parliamentary checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)