BSF on High Alert at India-Bangladesh Border Amid Security Threats

The Border Security Force (BSF) has heightened its vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, as confirmed by a senior officer on Wednesday.

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the BSF is fully prepared, adopting rigorous preventive measures while maintaining a state of high alert, according to Inspector General OP Upadhyay.

The BSF's collaboration with Bangladesh's border forces is proving effective, with proactive actions taken by Bangladesh based on shared intelligence, resulting in arrests at the border.

Inter-agency collaboration is strong, with 24 checkpoints being co-managed by the BSF and Meghalaya Police, which has significantly curbed illegal cross-border activity.

The BSF is also ensuring the safety of tourists at Dawki waterfront, underscoring their commitment to civilian security.

