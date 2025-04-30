Left Menu

BSF on High Alert at India-Bangladesh Border Amid Security Threats

BSF troops near the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya are on high alert due to increased security concerns following the Pahalgam attack. Preventive measures are being enforced, and coordination with Bangladesh's border forces and Meghalaya police is strong, leading to successful interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:26 IST
BSF on High Alert at India-Bangladesh Border Amid Security Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has heightened its vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, as confirmed by a senior officer on Wednesday.

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the BSF is fully prepared, adopting rigorous preventive measures while maintaining a state of high alert, according to Inspector General OP Upadhyay.

The BSF's collaboration with Bangladesh's border forces is proving effective, with proactive actions taken by Bangladesh based on shared intelligence, resulting in arrests at the border.

Inter-agency collaboration is strong, with 24 checkpoints being co-managed by the BSF and Meghalaya Police, which has significantly curbed illegal cross-border activity.

The BSF is also ensuring the safety of tourists at Dawki waterfront, underscoring their commitment to civilian security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025